Wild Rumors, Archie's Christening and a Serious Split: How the Royals Are Spending Their Summer

These days there are more moving pieces than ever when it comes to crafting and disseminating the right message—and for Britain's royals, that's a message of optimism, modernity, empathy, foresight, stoicism and, ideally, unity.

That last bit is the one that's been getting lost in the mail more frequently lately as royal watchers gear up for an expected formal announcement that Harry and Prince William's Royal Foundation will no longer be the philanthropic vehicle for both brothers. They launched their organization in 2009 and were joined first by Kate Middleton and, more recently, Meghan Markle in their endeavors.

The U.K.'s Sunday Times Magazine expects that the separation, which was first reported a few weeks ago, is going to be announced at a board meeting Wednesday.

Harry and William have already split their households, with William and Kate remaining at Kensington Palace and Harry and Meghan moving their office to Buckingham Palace, as well as themselves to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

According to The Times, included in the recent $2.4 million renovation of Frogmore Cottage (which sits on the royals' 33-acre Frogmore estate) was upward of $60,000 in soundproofing measures, as the roar of planes coming in for a landing at nearby Heathrow Airport is audible at all hours.