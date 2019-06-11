Even the Kensington Palace can't resist a few family photos.

When you enter a friend's home, chances are you'll spot several pictures filled with memories and big moments. But what if you enter the house of some of the royal family?

Earlier this week, Prince Harry met with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for a variety of topics.

And as the pair posed for photo ops, some fans couldn't help but notice a photo on display. As it turns out, there's a shot taken in December 2017 by photographer Alexi Lubomirsk.

In the picture, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their engagement with a stunning photoshoot. The image in question also included the couple's distinctive signatures and was displayed in a black frame featuring the couple's joint monogram.