Why Queen Elizabeth II Is Missing Prince Louis' Christening

While many famous royal faces will gather for Prince Louis' christening today, Queen Elizabeth II won't be one of them.

Ahead of the newborn's baptism on Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed expected guests for the milestone occasion, including the Duke of Cambridge's parents, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duchess of Cambridge's parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton. The newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harryand Meghan Markle will also be in attendance as will James Middleton, expectant Pippa Middletonand her husband James Matthews.

While grandparents, aunts and uncles will all be present for the special day, the little one's regal great-grandmother and great-grandfather will not be taking a seat inside The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London.

As for why, the reason may boil down to a busy schedule. According to the Press Association, it is understood that the couple's decision not to attend is not health-related and had been mutually agreed upon between them and Prince Louis' parents.