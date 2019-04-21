Saved by the Bell Cast Has a Reunion That's Got Us So Excited: See Them Then and Now

Saved by the Bell ended its four-season run in 1992 and spurred TV movies and spinoff shows. The cast has reunited a few times over the years, with the biggest reunion happening on The Tonight Show in 2015.

"FRIENDS FOREVER #spousestoo!!!❤️❤️❤️#imsoexcited #buddybands #love #friends #family #life #magic," wrote Berkley, who brought along husband Greg Lauren , referencing her character's infamous freakout line from a 1990 episode that saw her get addicted to caffeine pills.

"his is what 30+ years of friendship looks like.." he wrote on his own page.

"Thanks for taking care of the bill!" commented Gosselaar, who was accompanied by his wife Catriona McGinn .

Accompanied by their partners, most of the main cast of the hit late '80s and early '90s teen series Saved by the Bell reunited for a quadruple dinner date on Saturday night. The group included Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano). The four posted a group pic on Instagram.

Check out photos of the cast then and now and find out what they've been up to in recent years.

Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic Mark-Paul Gosselaar After hanging up his massive cellular phone, marrying Kelly Kapowski (!) and calling his final "time-out" as Zack Morris, one of the '90s most iconic (and swoon-inducing) TV characters, Gosselaar's career took a more serious tone with a starring role on NYPD Blue as Detective John Clark Jr., and later the short-lived series Commander-in-Chief and Raising the Bar. He and Clueless star Breckin Meyer starred on the legal drama Franklin & Bash from 2011 to 2014. In recent years, he has appeared on shows like Nobodies and The Passage. Gosselaar is married to Catriona McGinn and the couple has a son and daughter together, while he also has a son and daughter from his first marriage to Lisa Ann Russell.

Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank; David Livingston/Getty Images Tiffani Thiessen How do you follow up the role of Kelly Kapowski aka the girl every guy wanted to be with and every girl wanted to be? For Thiessen, it was a turn as bad girl Valerie on another iconic teen series: Beverly Hills, 90210. From 2009 to 2014, Thiessen, who dropped her middle name Amber from her stage name, starred opposite Matt Bomer on USA Network's hit series White Collar. In 2018, she starred on the show Alexa & Katie. She has also appeared on Hallmark's Home & Family. Thiessen is married to actor Brad Smith and the couple have a son and daughter.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank; Getty Images Mario Lopez Lopez has become the host with the most following his time as Bayside's best jock. Since 2007, he has hosted Extra. He has laso hosted reality TV competitions such as America's Best Dance Crew and The X Factor. Lopez also has the distinct honor of being the Saved By the Bell alum to make it the farthest on his season of Dancing With the Stars, coming in second place on the show's third season. In recent years, he has also voiced Cruz on the animated series Elena of Avalor. Lopez married Courtney Mazza, his second wife, in 2012 and they have two children and revealed in January 2018 that they are expecting their third.

Article continues below

NBCU Photo Bank; Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock Elizabeth Berkley Berkley infamously tried to shed the good-girl image she landed as the brainy beauty Jesse Spano by taking on the role of exotic dancer Nomi in Showgirls, an NC-17 now-cult classic, which she received some serious backlash for. After taking a bit of a break from acting after the film, Berkley returned to TV with guest appearances on serial dramas such as Law & Order: Criminal Intent, CSI: Miami and NYPD Blue. She also had a guest-arc on Showtime's The L Word. In recent years, she has had parts on shows like Melissa & Joey and New Girl. And like her on-screen beau, Mario Lopez, Berkley also competed for the mirrorball trophy on DWTS, even performing a routine inspired by her iconic "I'm so excited, I'm so scared!" scene on Saved By the Bell. (She came in sixth place.) Married to Greg Lauren since 2003, the couple has one son.

NBC Photo Bank; Taylor Hill/Getty Images Dustin Diamond Oh, how you've changed, Screech! The butt of every joke and the gang's resident nerd, Diamond later went on to star on Saved By the Bell: The New Class, with Screech becoming Mr. Belding's assistant. Diamond returned to the public eye in 2006, when he directed and released his own sex tape, Screeched: Saved By the Smell. (Stay classy!) But Diamond wasn't done using his Saved By the Bell fame to his advantage, writing a negative tell-all called Behind the Bell in 2009. The book was used as the main inspiration for the Lifetime movie The Unauthorized Saved By the Bell Story. Diamond has also made the reality TV rounds, appearing on Celebrity Fit Club and Celebrity Big Brother. In recent years, he has also had parts in small films. In 2014, he spent a couple of months in jail after being arrested for allegedly stabbing a man at a bar. He was given a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.

NBC; Jesse Grant/Getty Images Dennis Haskins "Hey, hey, hey- what is going on here?! " Though he was a pretty strict principal, Mr. Belding was a pretty cool dude outside of Bayside High. (He was even described as the Zack Morris of the '60s!) After sending off the original six, Haskins went on to star on Saved By the Bell: The New Class, which ended in 2000. Haskins has made a few TV appearances since SBTB ended, including turns on Mad Men, How I Met Your Mother, and Men of a Certain Age, but his slightly awkward surprise reunion with Tiffani Thiessen on Today made headlines in 2013. In 2016, Haskins graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a degree in theater and speech, decades after he left college. The actor has a son from a previous marriage.

Article continues below

NBCU Photo Bank; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Lark Voorhies There wasn't a girl watching Saved By the Bell who didn't want to raid Lisa Turtle's closet. Seriously, the girl had the best wardrobe on TV. After leaving Bayside behind, Voorhies appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful and In The House. Her last acting role was in 2012; she had a part in the movie Closer to God: Jessica's Journey. Voorhies returned to the spotlight in May 2014 after she was spotted on a red carpet with a pretty serious makeup malfunction. The actress has been divorced twice, most recently in 2015, six months after eloping in Las Vegas.

NBC; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Leah Remini Who could forget Remini's seven-episode stint as Zack's sassy and spunky love interest Stacey Carosi, the daughter of Leon, the owner of the Malibu Sands Beach Club? After saying goodbye to the Bayside gang, Remini went on to star on the hit sitcom The King of Queens opposite Kevin James, before co-hosting CBS' talk show The Talk, which she made a controversial exit from in 2011. Remini also competed on DWTS, going up against Elizabeth Berkley, actually besting her by coming in fifth place. And after a very public exit from the Church of Scientology, Remini and her family, including her husband Angelo, landed their own TLC reality show, It's All Relative. Aside from all of that, Remini is also BFFs with Jennifer Lopez.

Alice S. Hall/NBCU Photo Bank/Amy Sussman/Getty Images Tori Spelling Before we all fought for Donna Martin's right to graduate on Beverly Hills, 90210, Spelling played Screech's nerdy love interest Violet Bickerstaff for a few episodes. After leaving America's most infamous zip code, Spelling starred on the short-lived VH1 Sitcom So NoTORIous, which made fun of her image in the press, and made guest appearances on Smaville and 90210, the spinoff series. Spelling went on to star with bestie and 90210 co-star Jennie Garth on ABC Family's Mystery Girls and the two are part of a 90210 revival series set to premiere in summer 2019. Spelling has also made headlines over the years over marital problems with husband Dean McDermott, which were the main focus of their Lifetime documentary, True Tori. Before their rough patch, the couple, who married in 2006 and have four children together, had various TV specials and series focused on their relationship.

Article continues below