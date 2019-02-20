Khloe Kardashian didn't want to believe that this was happening again. Nobody did.

But this time, once faced with the facts, she decided she was done with Tristan Thompson.

"Khloe first started hearing things on Monday," a source tells E! News. "She wasn't sure if it was true and started to ask around. She knew it had happened for sure on Tuesday."

"It" being the rumor that her boyfriend of two and a half years, the father of her daughter True Thompson, cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, who happens to be one of Kylie Jenner's best friends.

"FAKE NEWS," Tristan tweeted-then-deleted when the first reports sprang up yesterday that they had broken up in the wake of him cheating.

Regardless, Khloe has ended their relationship.