How Jordyn Woods Became an Unofficial Member of the Kardashian Family

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 9:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jordyn Woods' relationship with the Kardashian-Jenner family is in turmoil

The 21-year-old model is in the middle of cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian's former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Reports surfaced this week that Kylie Jenner's BFF hooked up with the Cleveland Cavaliers player at a house party over the weekend. Though Tristan took to social media to deny the claims in a since-deleted tweet, E! News has learned that Khloe and Tristan have called it quits.

This split news comes 10 months after Khloe gave birth to her and Tristan's baby girl, True Thompson, amid another cheating scandal. We're told the former couple will remain focused on co-parenting True as Khloe continues to live in Los Angeles and Tristan travels across the country due to his basketball career.

After news broke about Tristan and Jordyn, E! News learned that the Kardashian family is "writing Jordyn off." Though it seems Kylie is having a hard time processing the cheating news, with a source telling E! News that the Kylie Cosmetics founder was "in denial for days."

Photos

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Friendship Through the Years

The insider adds that Kylie "is very torn on how to handle the situation," given that she's been extremely close with Jordyn for years.

In a Q&A video posted to Kylie's YouTube page over the summer, the pair explained how they first met.

"We met through a mutual friend," Kylie shared with her fans. "She grew up...she's known Jaden [Smith] like her whole life, and I met him in middle school. They were best friends, they still are."

"You guys told me to come over one day, I was like, 'OK,'" Jordyn went on to explain.

This hangout took place the summer before the duo entered ninth grade.

"And you put your name in my phone with a purple heart, and I still have the purple heart in my phone," Kylie told Jordyn. 

Read

How Kylie Jenner and the Kardashian Family Really Feel About Jordyn Woods' Betrayal

After first connecting in their early teens, Kylie and Jordyn became inseparable, with Jordyn explaining in the YouTube video that they don't go long without talking to each other.

In a very telling moment in the YouTube video, Kylie and Jordyn were asked how to keep a friendship forever.

"You just can't put too much pressure on them, you kinda have to understand each other and be open to communicating with how you feel," Jordyn replied.

"Communication and understanding is the two things that work with us well," Kylie shared. "I think like already we have a personality that just kind of matches."

Jordyn agreed, adding, "I can go two days without or I can go two weeks without talking to her, but nothing will change. I don't think we've ever gone two weeks without talking, more so like two hours."

Kylie also said that "respect for each other" is important in a lasting friendship.

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Kylie and Jordyn, who co-starred in E!'s Life of Kylie, have been there for each other through the highs and the lows for their decade-long friendship.

On an episode of the reality show, the duo broke down in tears as they talked about the death of Jordyn's father, John Woods, who passed away in 2017.

"It was really hard to see Jordyn go through something like that because, one, I'm just genuinely so close to her so when she cries I cry," Kylie said on the episode. "And it's crazy that it's going to happen to me one day."

Over the years, Kylie and Jordyn's friendship became a sisterhood, with Jordyn becoming a part of the Kardashian-Jenner family. Jordyn has been there to celebrate holidays, milestones and baby showers with the Kardashians, even attending Khloe's celebration in March 2018.

And in return, the Kardashians have been there for Woods, attending her birthdays and supporting her career. Woods even became a model for Khloe's clothing line, Good American, striking a pose for the company's campaigns. In September, Khloe and Tristan attended Jordyn's 21st birthday, where they were spotted holding hands.

On Sunday, the same day the alleged infidelity took place, Jordyn took to Twitter to write, "I could love you and still cut you tf off."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Jordyn Woods , Kardashian News , Tristan Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Glenn Close, Halle Berry, 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kristin Cavallari, Bathing Suit, Bikini

Bikini Baby, Nashville Lady: See Kristin Cavallari's Best Bikini Moments Ahead of Season 2 of Very Cavallari

The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer Reveals Intense Secret-Keeping Measures in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, New Year's Eve 2018

From Happiness to Heartbreak: A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Work It Ladies! See Supermodel Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber's Best Twinning Moments

PEN15

Make Way for PEN15 and Prepare to Relive Your Adolescence

Rihanna

Get Ready to Work, Work, Work, Work, Work Because It's Rihanna's Birthday & We're Voting on Her Best Music Videos

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.