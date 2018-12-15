West, who shared a stage with Davidson on SNL in September, has also been open about his mental health struggles. In October, following controversy over the rapper's politically-charged performance, Davidson issued a plea to him on the show, saying he should take his medication. West has said he has gone without it for several months.

Grande has not responded to Davidson's remarks, which come hours after she weighed in on West's recent Twitter tirade against Drake.

She had tweeted, "Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online rn but Miley and I dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u." Grande had released her new single "Imagine" as scheduled less than two hours later after promoting it throughout the day.

West unleashed a fresh Twitter tirade against Grande early on Saturday.

"I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn't mean no harm but I don't like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me," West replied at 4:38 a.m. PT.

"People will no longer take mental health for a joke," he continued. "Drake verbally attacked Cudi when he was in the hospital and went at me after TMZ because I decided to release albums in June Is snowballed and he refused to meet with me but texted my mother in law and did sneak disses on peoples records that I consider family."

West also wrote, "All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you're ready to really make sure everyone's ok don't use me or this moment to promote a song."

Grande then tweeted, "With all due respect, I don't need to use anyone to promote anything. Period. I was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive. I apologize if I was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today."

Her friend Nicki Minaj also weighed in on the drama, tweeting, "We can be so insensitive. God bless Kanye & Pete. Being flippant about mental illness speaks more about you than them. Stop saying the word love & live it. Love is an action."

Drake himself has not responded directly to West's tweets about him, in which he accused him of making threats against him, while Sophie Brussaux, the mother of Drake's son, reacted to Grande's tweet, writing on Instagram, "I would hardly call Kanye arguing with himself 'grown men.'"