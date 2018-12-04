Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson Against Bullies: I Will Always Have Love for Him

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Dec. 4, 2018 7:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Ariana Grande has a message for Pete Davidson's bullies: stop.

The songstress stood up for her famous ex and took to Instagram with a plea to her fans one day after the SNL comedian spoke out against the harassment. 

"I know u [sic] already know this, but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others," the "Thank U, Next" songstress began. "I really don't endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I'm asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet. I've learned thru [sic] my own mistakes not to be reactive on socials, so I do understand, but you truly don't know what anybody is experiencing ever, regardless of what they choose to display on social media or how they may appear in public. I can promise u [sic] that so please let whatever point you're trying to make go."

Grande's note concluded, "I will always have irrevocable love for him and if you've gotten any other impression from my recent work, you might have missed the point."

Photos

Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video Easter Eggs

On Monday, Davidson posted a rare comment on what he has been experiencing behind the scenes. 

"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything," his public statement, also posted to Instagram, began. "I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashes him without any facts of frame of reference. Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling. I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months."

As the 25-year-old comedian's candid message continued, "I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."

Davidson concluded, "I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is – I see you and I love you."

As Grande referenced in her statement, she mentioned Davidson in her recent hit single, "Thank U, Next," and accompanying record-breaking music video. In the song, she name-dropped the SNL cast member as well as her other famous exes in the hit track. 

"Thought I'd end up with Sean/But he wasn't a match/Wrote some songs about Ricky/Now I listen and laugh/Even almost got married/And for Pete, I'm so thankful/Wish I could say, 'Thank you' to Malcolm/'Cause he was an angel," she sings with mentions of Big SeanMac Millerand Ricky Alvarez

In the '00s rom-com-themed visual, Grande wrote notes to the guys in her own Mean Girls-inspired "burn book." On the page for Davidson, the comments included "Sry I dipped" and "love u always."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Pete Davidson , Breakups , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amandla Stenberg, Tracee Ellis Ross

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Botched 501

Hopeless Case? New Patient Nuray Turns to the Botched Docs After "About 20" Other Doctors Turned Her Away

Jimmy Fallon, Kate Hudson

Jimmy Fallon Tells the Hilarious Story of How He Got Friend-Zoned by Kate Hudson

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's First Wedding Photos Revealed: See the Bride's Dress

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable

Ellen DeGeneres' New Netflix Special Tackles Everything From Her Mega Fame to Emotional Support Animals

Kate Gosselin, Jon Gosselin

Cheating, Fights and Custody Battles: How Fame Changed Everything For Jon and Kate Gosselin

Captain Marvel Poster

On the Set of Captain Marvel With Brie Larson: Inside the 9-Month Journey to Turn Her Into the Most Powerful Hero in the MCU

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.