Pete Davidson Issues Mental Health Plea to Kanye West on SNL

Pete Davidson made a cheerful but serious plea to Kanye West on Saturday Night Live, urging him to take care of his mental health following his recent controversies.

Last week, the rapper took Saturday Night Live stars by surprise and drew some audience boos when he gave an unannounced pro-PresidentDonald Trump speech onstage right after his last performance on the NBC show.

"What Kanye said after he went off the air last week was one of the worst, like, most awkward things I've ever seen here—and I've seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern," Davidson said on SNL's Weekend Update on Saturday.

The rapper, who wore a MAGA hat on the show, had also stirred controversy when he tweeted about abolishing the 13th amendment, which ended slavery in 1865. He then said on TMZ Live that he meant to say "amend."