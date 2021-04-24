Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds While Wishing Gigi Hadid a Happy Birthday

2021 OscarsSelena GomezRonnie Ortiz-MagroKardashiansE! showsPhotosVideos

Well played again, Blake Lively.

The 33-year-old Gossip Girl alum trolled her husband and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, this time while wishing their friend Gigi Hadid a happy birthday. The supermodel, a fellow Taylor Swift squad-mate, turned 26 on Saturday, April 23.

"Happy birthday @gigihadid," Blake wrote that day on an Instagram Story photo of herself sitting in between her husband, 44, and the model at one of Taylor's 2018 concerts. "I think you and I make a much better couple."

Ryan has not yet responded.

The actress also posted a video of Gigi showcasing her dance moves at the event. "Too bad you're just super hot and not fun at all," Blake wrote in the caption of the clip. "@Gigihadid Birthday girl got allllll the goods."

Blake and Ryan, who have been married for more than eight years and are parents to three daughters, often troll one another on Twitter and Instagram.

Check out some of their hilarious burns over the years:

Instagram / Blake Lively
Gigi Hadid > Ryan Reynolds

In April 2021, Blake trolled Ryan while wishing their friend Gigi Hadid a happy 26th birthday, writing on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself sitting in between the two, "I think you and I make a much better couple."

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
Vaxxed

The spouses got their COVID-19 vaccines in March 2021 and used the opportunity to troll each other. Ryan wore a beanie while getting the shot and took to his Instagram Story to survey fans over who looked better in the hat, him or his life while filming her 2020 movie The Rhythm Section.

Blake later took a subtle dig at the actor, sharing a pic of herself getting vaccinated and writing, "Find you someone who looks at you like I look at the heroic nurse vaccinating me."

Twitter / Ryan Reynolds / Warner Bros. Pictures
Green Lantern Discovery

In March 2021, Ryan watched his and Blake's 2011 film Green Lantern, tweeting, "I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch." He later wrote, "Hey @BlakeLively is in this movie!!"

He also shared a photo of himself taking a picture of the screen, which shows a scene with him and Lively. The actor, who shares three daughters with his wife, wrote, "This was not bad foreshadowing for my life as a dad."

Instagram
Couldn't Help Himself

In December 2020, after seeing a video on the Frida Mom Instagram page that advised new moms about "what dicks to avoid" after giving birth, Ryan just couldn't help but give Blake a shout-out, commenting "I'd tag @blakelively but I'm afraid that might not go well for me."

 

Just Desserts

Also in December 2020, Blake shared on her Instagram Story four of her "favorite things in the world" from Vancouver—a bunch of dessers.

Blake, whose husband Ryan Reynolds was born in the Canadian city, then jokingly teased her followers, "...Who did you think I was gonna say??" However, she did give her superhero a subtle nod with a Deadpool GIF in the corner.  

E!
OOTO Woes

In August 2020, after it was reported that Ryan had sold his co-owned liquor company Aviation American Gin for $610 million, he celebrated the only way he knew how: He penned a snarky "Out of Office" e-mail that addressed his wife in his "apology" letter, also listing Dwayne Johnson, Betty White, AMC Theaters, Total Wine and TGI Friday's among others.

"I just learned what an 'earn out' is... And I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go f--k themselves in the last 24 hours," he wrote. "The point is, to those listed below, I'm sorry... and I'll indeed be needing your help in the coming months and years."

Instagram
Baby No. 4?

When Ryan posted a promotional pic for his gin company in July 2020, Blake, being a supportive wife, commented, "I think this just got me pregnant."

But fans hoping for news about the couple possibly adding to their brood were left disappointed when her husband promptly replied with an "out of the office" message. "I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of forever and ever," his message stated. "If you need immediate assistance during by absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you."

Instagram
A Double Troll

The Initial Post: In April 2020, Blake poked fun at Ryan's new hairdo in quarantine, posting a photo of his baby man-bun to her Instagram Stories. "I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity," she quipped in her caption.

The Counter Post: The Deadpool star shared the image to his own Instagram Stories, writing, "Clearly your birth control doesn't work, so..."

Instagram
Swiping Right

In April 2020, after Ryan gave his fitness trainer Don Saladino a shout-out on his Stories about at-home workouts, Blake naturally seized the opportunity to poke fun at the post, noting that the celebrity trainer's shirtless promotional image felt very Tinder-esque.

Reposting his original story to her account, she replied, "@vancityreynolds I keep swiping right. This isn't working," adding, "Oh…swipe UP." 

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
Blake's 32nd Birthday

Never forget when Ryan decided to celebrate The Shallows star's big day in 2019 by posting not one, not two but ten less-than-flattering photos of her in an Instagram carousel...which we will now re-post a few of, obviously. 

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
Blake's 32nd

And here's another.

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
Blake's 32nd

The mutual adoration and admiration really shines through in this one.

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
Blake's 32nd

This one really captures Blake's spirit, no? 

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
Blake's 32nd

Yeah, he went hard.

Instagram / Ryan Reynolds
Blake's 32nd

But he definitely saved the best for last.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Blake's 30th Birthday

For the milestone birthday in 2017, Ryan decided to go all out, posting a glamorous photo of the couple from the 2014 Met Gala in his Instagram tribute to Blake...save for the fact that he cropped her out of the pic. "Happy Birthday to my amazing wife," he wrote.

WENN.com
No Filter, Indeed

Blake underwent a make-under for her Netflix movie The Rhythm Section, and Ryan had no problem poking fun at her new look on social media in 2017. "#nofilter," he captioned a paparazzi photo of Blake on-set.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
May the Best Ryan Win

Blake returned the favor when it came to Ryan's 41st birthday in 2017, with her husband even admitting how "awesome" her Instagram post was. "Happy Birthday, baby," she wrote alongside a pic of Ryan Gosling and a cropped out Ryan Reynolds at the Critics' Choice Awards in 2016.

Ah, revenge is sweet.

Lionsgate/Entertainment Pictures/ZUMAPRESS.com
A Simple Request

While promoting her 2018 movie A Simple Favor, Blake had to deal with Ryan tweeting at her for spoilers about what happened to her missing character. "You can tell me. We're married" he wrote. "You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the f--k happened to Emily?"

In response, Blake tweeted, "Oh darling, of all the secrets I'm keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns... trust me."

Instagram/RyanReynolds
You Can Grab One Thing...

In 2019, after Blake gifted Ryan with an original Danny Galieote painting, the Buried actor posted a heartfelt thank you message on Instagram, almost making it through the entire caption without a joke. "This piece of art is the greatest present my wife has ever given me," he wrote. "If there's ever a fire, I'm grabbing this first. I'll come back for Blake."

Hey, at least he said he'd come back for her?

Instagram
Chill, Ryan!

In 2019, Ryan was excited when Aviation Gin was ranked as one of the best celebrity spirits by drink experts VinePair, so he did what anyone else would do: Posted about the achievement on social media a lot, prompting Blake to poke fun at his lack of cool.

"My husband has no chill," she wrote on her Instagram Story, showing her followers that Ryan didn't waste any time to point out his brand's ranking. "…Literally 37 mins later."

She also shared a screenshot from the Aviation Gin Instagram, which posted VinePair's original article and review of the brand. She sarcastically wrote, "…In case you missed it?"

Ryan Reynolds/Aviation Gin
Planning His Escape

When the divorce rumors continued to pop up in 2018, Reynolds used his Aviation Gin out-of-office email to poke fun at the unconfirmed reports. Posting his schedule, Ryan devoted much of his Monday that week to gym, tan and laundry, and that night, he attended a screening of Blake's movie, A Simple Favor. The planner noted, "No divorce jokes!!"

An hour later though, Reynolds scheduled himself to, "Sneak out of MOMA screening to regroup. It can't all be about you. This is her moment. Get it together, asshole."

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
In Need of Some Alone Time

In March 2018, an unconfirmed report said the couple had been struggling to spend quality time together because they were both busy working. Never one to resist publicly shutting down a rumor, Ryan retweeted the story, writing, "I wish. I could use a little 'me time.'"

BRON Creative/Kobal/Shutterstock
Three's Company

In June 2018, Blake posted an Instagram of a poster for her movie A Simple Favor with co-star Anna Kendrick and wrote, "@annakendrick47 is the hotter, female(r) version of my husband...so, would it really count as cheating??"

Ryan, of course, inserted his own two cents. "The most ambitious crossover event in history," he quipped. "I'll miss you both. Tell my story."

Instagram
A Good Picker

"I picked a good one," Blake wrote in her caption for Ryan's birthday in October 2019. Yeah, you did, girl. 

Instagram
He's Huge

In 2018, after Ryan posted a photo of his face on a van promoting his gin biz, Blake couldn't resist noting how "huge" she thought her man looked in the photo.

"Who needs a mini van?! I'm driving this from now on," she commented on the post. "Subtle, gorgeous, and OHMYGAWDYOUREHUGE."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
An Unfollow to a Tough Pill to Swallow

When Blake decided to wipe her social media while promoting a film in 2018, Ryan broke his silence about being unfollowed by his wife during an interview with Australian radio program Smallzy's Surgery. "I'm very sad about that," he quipped to host Smallzy. "Definitely stinks. It's a terrible way to find out that I've been kicked out of the house, to be honest. Absolutely terrible. I don't know where rage like that comes from."

He also joked about their daughters being too young to understand the social media shade. "'Mommy unfollowed daddy on Instagram,'" he said, pretending to deliver the news to his children. "My child would just fart and then walk away."

Don't worry, she re-followed him just a few days later.

