by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 9 Dec. 2019 7:54 AM
Tyler Cameron is moving on from his relationship with Hannah Brown.
The reality star has removed all photos of The Bachelorette alumna from his Instagram account. For instance, the tribute post he shared about the Alabama native after the finale is no longer there. The exact timing of the social media move is unclear.
As fans will recall, Brown sent Cameron home during the season finale of The Bachelorette. She ended up accepting a proposal from Jed Wyatt; however, she called off their engagement after learning he had been dating another woman before coming on the show.
Fans thought Brown and Cameron would get a second chance at love after they saw the season 15 star ask the Florida native out for a drink on The Bachelorette: After The Final Rose. The two also spent some time together away from the cameras and Cameron spent the night at Brown's place. However, this all changed after he was spotted hanging out with Gigi Hadid. The models ended the romance after a few months of dating.
Still, Cameron continued to support Brown, such as by cheering her on during her time on Dancing With the Stars. They even crossed paths at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, where Brown received the award for Competition Contestant of 2019.
"It was nice to see everybody from Bachelor Nation here, Colton [Underwood], Cassie [Randolph], everybody" she told E! News at the time, noting she also saw Cameron and gave him a hug.
However, it looks like Cameron hasn't liked any of Brown's recent Instagram posts. Although, he has been posting a lot of photos with other Bachelor buddies, including Peter Weber. The two have enjoyed a few football games together along with fellow Bachelor Nation stars.
