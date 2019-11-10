Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Cross Paths at 2019 People's Choice Awards

Bachelor Nations fans, this is one reunion to remember!

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron crossed paths on Sunday night at the 2019 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. According to an eyewitness, the two reality TV personalities briefly chatted after the award for Competition Show was announced, which was a category The Bachelor and The Bachelorette series were both nominated for.

During their brief interaction, the Dancing With the Stars contestant flashed her famous million-dollar smile as she turned to speak with Cameron. In fact, the two are seated at the same table with Bachelor Nation couple, Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood.

While Tyler and Hannah's chat was quick, at least at this time of the awards ceremony, it seems there isn't bad blood between the exes. After all, Tyler cheered on Alabama Hannah after she won the award for Competition Contestant of 2019, a category he was also nominated for. When she was announced as the winner, the reality TV personality gave her a round of applause.