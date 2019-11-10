TONIGHT
9 PM

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron Cross Paths at 2019 People's Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 7:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Bachelor Nations fans, this is one reunion to remember!

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron crossed paths on Sunday night at the 2019 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. According to an eyewitness, the two reality TV personalities briefly chatted after the award for Competition Show was announced, which was a category The Bachelor and The Bachelorette series were both nominated for.

During their brief interaction, the Dancing With the Stars contestant flashed her famous million-dollar smile as she turned to speak with Cameron. In fact, the two are seated at the same table with Bachelor Nation couple, Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood.

While Tyler and Hannah's chat was quick, at least at this time of the awards ceremony, it seems there isn't bad blood between the exes. After all, Tyler cheered on Alabama Hannah after she won the award for Competition Contestant of 2019, a category he was also nominated for. When she was announced as the winner, the reality TV personality gave her a round of applause.

Read

People's Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Moreover, the 26-year-old model praised Hannah for her DWTS experience, after she received some harsh feedback from the judges.

Tyler Cameron, People's Choice Awards 2019

E!

At the end of last month, The Bachelorette lead took to Instagram to share what it was like to be critiqued so harshly, which she said, "This experience has been harder than I could have ever imagined." She described it as "really defeating" to hear the judges' opinions.

Hannah Brown, Tyler Cameron, 2019 PCAs, People's Choice Awards

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

"Fall down 7 times, get up 8!" Tyler responded to Hannah in the comments section. "You got this HB. Be where your feet are and enjoy the ride. You're doing amazing."

However, it looks like the Alabama native is back in good spirits. While on the PCA's red carpet, she told E!'s Jason Kennedy that it's "been an honor" to have so many people support her.

"My absolute favorite thing that people say is... like, I'll be in the bathroom and somebody will be like, 'Hey... Omg I thought I knew you. But I do know you,'" she shared. "I love that because they think I'm their friend. I'm like, 'Well, you kinda do know me.'"

They sure do!

The night is still young, so we'll see if Hannah and Tyler continue to make small talk throughout the night.

Watch the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards tonight at 9 p.m., only on E! And don't miss a PCAs-themed edition of the Nightly Pop Awards tonight at 11 p.m. on E!.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , 2019 People's Choice Awards , Red Carpet , Hannah Brown , Awards , Celebrities , Events , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.