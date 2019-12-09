It's the Bachelor boy band fans never knew they needed.

Peter Weber took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a video of himself busting out a few moves with Bachelor buddies Tyler Cameron and Dustin Kendrick.

The men, who all competed for Hannah Brown's final rose on the last season of The Bachelorette, performed a choreographed routine to New Edition's "If It Isn't Love." Luckily, Weber's mom was there to capture the whole performance.

The reality stars got together for Sunday night's game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at L.A.'s Memorial Coliseum. Weber was rooting for the Washington-based team. Even though the Seahawks lost to the Rams with a final score of 12 to 28, it seems like the pilot still had a great time.

In fact, it looks like the trio has been spending a lot of time together. Cameron posted a few photos of the pals hanging out with fellow Bachelor Nation members Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin a few days ago. Barbour also shared some snapshots of himself attending another game with Cameron and Weber earlier this week.