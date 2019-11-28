Top 10 Pop Culture Moments We're Thankful For This Year

ABC

From the moment ABC began hyping it as the most dramatic event ever, we had our doubts. And the skepticism only magnified as they spent the whole of Colton Underwood's season on the beloved love hunt plugging a fence jump that felt like it would never come. But when the former NFL tight end finally made the leap in the ninth episode this March, we were appropriately chastened. Because we'd argue host Chris Harrison chasing his lead through the darkened streets of Algarve, Portugal is actually pretty dramatic.



Much like the rose dispenser himself, we expected there'd be a crew waiting on the other side of the gate. Instead, he was able to get away for a few precious head-clearing moments. "I was done with the show completely," he would later explain to E! News. "I took my mic off, I jumped the fence, and I was gone. I just was over the show. The whole point of the show is to come and find love and I found love...and you guys saw the rest of it."



The coda, of course, saw him battling for his final pick, now-girlfriend Cassie Randolph. And more than a year removed from the tension, he's been able to adopt an all's well that ends well mentality. Plus, there was an upside he discovered while watching it back. "At least y'all forgot about my virginity," he tweeted, referencing the season's other over-played plot point. "Thanks fence."