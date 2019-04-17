Instagram
When it comes to matters of the heart, timing can be tricky—just ask Alex Rodriguez.
The baseball legend and now fiancé of Jennifer Lopez popped the question to his longtime famous love last month, sending ecstatic shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond. However, the milestone moment did not come without some serious planning—six months of it.
Yes, Rodriguez revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Tuesday that he had spent about half a year putting together the moment he would get down on one knee. While he didn't want to give away too much, the athlete noted he was "nervous and excited" to propose and did so on a beach in the Bahamas.
However, three days before, Rodriguez had to figure out one pivotal detail—what time the sun would be setting when the moment came.
"I rehearsed three days in a row because I wanted the sunset to be perfect," he told Fallon, noting he had his assistant with him to help. "One time the sunset was at 6:27, the next day it was like 6:29 and then the third day, it was raining. So, I kind of came out around 6:29 and said this is the time I'm going to do it and it worked out well."
Rodriguez also almost set off some alarms when he put on his World Series ring to propose. "I felt like for big moments—I've only worn this ring probably a handful of times, but I said this is a big moment," he explained. "I kind of gave it away because when she saw me put on the ring, she goes, 'Where are we going with that ring?'"
As Lopez would soon find out, down the aisle! Congratulations again to the future bride and groom—and to Rodriguez for getting the timing just right.
