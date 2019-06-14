Jennifer Lopez Dishes on How Her Wedding to Alex Rodriguez Will Be Different Than Her Past 3

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 14, 2019 7:29 AM

Jennifer Lopez wants a religious wedding when she marries Alex Rodriguez, in what will mark her fourth walk down the aisle.

The 49-year-old pop singer and actress made her comments in a behind-the-scenes video for her current It's My Party tour, posted on her YouTube page on Thursday. Three months ago, she and A-Rod got engaged after more than two years of dating.

When asked when she is getting married, J.Lo said, "Soon. Soon. Not soon-soon, but next year."

"I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time," she continued. "I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those. But I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the kids."

Lopez and her third husband Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, split in 2011 and finalized a divorce in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. In past years, she was married briefly to Ojani Noa and dancer and choreographer Cris Judd. She has now been engaged five times.

"I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I'm saying 'try' to get married," J.Lo said. "It seems like in this life, you're always surrounded by people—you're never lonely. But it's very lonely."

 

"So you always want somebody with you, somebody," she said. "So, I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that's not how life works. That's not how it goes. It's a bad reason to get married. Not the right one. The wrong one. The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better."

