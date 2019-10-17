YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Thu., Oct. 17, 2019 2:38 PM
Kylie Jenner is taking over the internet with her "Rise and Shine" hit.
A clip from the beauty mogul's recent tour of her Kylie Cosmetics offices, in which Kylie shows off her singing abilities while waking up daughter Stormi Webster, has gone viral. A-list artists like Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus have already shared their amazing reactions to the tune, with Ariana posting her own rendition to social media.
Now that the YouTube tour moment has been made into a song, thanks to the internet, Kylie is sharing her daughter's reaction to the hit tune. On Thursday, Kylie took to her Instagram to post a video of Stormi listening to "Rise and Shine." In the adorable post, a smiling Stormi can be seen dancing along to the song, which is playing on the cell phone in her hand.
"You like it?" Kylie asks Stormi.
While Stormi clearly enjoys the song, it seems that she has another favorite artist, her dad Travis Scott.
"Daddy sing?" Stormi asks.
"No, baby, that's mommy!" Kylie tells her daughter. "Mommy's singing!"
"Daddy sing," Stormi replies, showing Kylie the phone.
"Oh, you want daddy singing?" Kylie jokes. "I'm not good enough?"
"Daddy sing," Stormi adorably demands. "Daddy sing!"
A laughing Kylie then agrees to play some music by Travis, saying "OK!"
After seeing the sweet video, Travis commented on Kylie's post with a heart eyes emoji and a heart emoji, writing, "Wild."
So, it seems as though Kylie and Travis really are on good terms following their split earlier this month.
"Kylie and Travis aren't officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart," a source shared with E! News just weeks ago. "It's not a firm split. They've been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month."
As for how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is doing amid the breakup, a second insider shared, "She has good days and bad days. There has been a lot of transition and change, but overall she's doing well."
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
