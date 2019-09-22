EXCLUSIVE!

Billy Porter Admits He's Never Considered Himself a Fashion Icon at 2019 Emmys

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 4:13 PM

 Believe it or not, Billy Porter has never considered himself a fashion icon. 

The Pose star said so at tonight's 2019 Emmys, where he told E! News exclusively what it means to not only receive critical acclaim for his performance on the FX series, but his red carpet style moments. 

"I have always loved fashion," Porter shared with us. "I don't know that fashion icon was in the lexicon, but if people are saying that about me, I'm fine with it. I've always loved fashion and I'm so happy to have the place to do it."

But for a trailblazer like Porter, getting to take fashion risk after fashion risk means so much more than landing on a best dressed list.

"I'm grateful I've lived long enough to see the day where I can stand inside my authenticity, and be who I am and have it be received this way. It's gorgeous and it's a gift and it's a blessing," he remarked.

Photos

Emmys 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

With that said, Billy had to give credit to the designers who put together such an iconic Emmys look. From the Michael Kors Couture pinstriped suit, to the larger-than-life Stephen Jones hat and Rick Owen platforms, there's no denying tonight's red carpet belonged to him.

Billy Porter, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As for what else Billy has to look forward to once inside the Microsoft Theater, he's nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in Pose

"It is the role of a lifetime thus far," he explained. I'm so grateful that I've lived long enough where we can tell this story and have it resonate with the culture so profoundly."

Enjoy the evening, you fashion icon!

