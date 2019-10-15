Jennifer Aniston Literally Broke Instagram With Her Profile Debut

Were you one of the people who woke up, opened your Instagram app and saw the news that our favorite Friends star had finally joined the photo-sharing platform but were met with issues when trying to follow her?

That's because Jennifer Aniston quite literally broke Instagram this morning with her profile debut.

Instagram told E! News in a statement they were "aware that some people are having issues following Jen's profile — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have it up and running smoothly again shortly."

After years of staying away from social media, the 50-year-old has finally caved.

On Tuesday morning, she surprised us all by making her debut on Instagram, sharing a selfie with her Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

"And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too," Aniston captioned the post. "HI INSTAGRAM."