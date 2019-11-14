It's not that common, it doesn't happen to every guy and it is a big deal…that Charlie Puth knew about the Friends reunion well before the rest of us.

Yes, as it turns out, the noted no. 1 fan of the '90s sitcom—and IRL friend of Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox—has been sitting on the big news for some time now. "I knew there was something happening and now that it's in the news, I can say I knew," he teased exclusively told E! News at SiriusXM's Dial Up the Moment launch. "I was told not to say anything."

Now that the secret is out about an HBO Max special in the works, he couldn't be any more excited—and is happy to offer his talents to the team. "I could play Chandler's long lost son," the "Mother" singer mused. "People think that I am very similar to him." (Plan b: Sing the theme song, naturally.)