The One With Our 25 Favorite Friends Episodes

Friends is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend (Sunday, the 22nd to be exact), and you know what that means: endless lists of the best episodes of the iconic series.

We had to throw in our own two cents, and found it to be a harder task than we originally thought it would be, even with 236 episodes to choose from. It turned out to be fairly easy to come up with our top five, but filling out the next 20 was the tough part. Do episodes deserve a spot in the top just because they include iconic moments, or does the entire episode have to be perfect? And do we have to include certain episodes featuring a certain couple, even though in hindsight we can't stand them?