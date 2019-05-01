Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Wed., 1 May. 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Billboard Music Awards Portrait

Joseph Cultice/NBC

You thought awards season was over? Think again!

Just days after the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, top artists once again gather together in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The show this year features all-star performances by a slew of talented musicians, including the Jonas Brothers, Madonna, Ariana Grande, Ciara, BTS with Halsey and more. Plus, Taylor Swift will be performing her new song "ME!" with Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie. The awards show marks the first time Swift is singing the record-breaking "ME!" in front of a live audience, and it's sure to be a show-stopper.

Kelly Clarkson takes the stage as the host of the show for the second year in a row.

Clarkson told E! News in February upon the announcement, "We're turning it up a notch this year and I can't wait to celebrate all of my fellow amazing artists for another unforgettable night of live music."

Unfortunately, two artists we won't see tonight are Sam Smith and Normani. Smith recently canceled some of his upcoming tour dates as ordered by his doctors.

Photos

Best Dressed Ever at the Billboard Music Awards

Normani was supposed to perform alongside the "Stay With Me" singer and she said the news "truly disappoints" her and that she is "heartbroken."

The list of presenters is just as impressive as the performers. Sophie Turner, Olivia Wilde, Terry Crews, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Cobie Smulders, Sara Foster, Erin Foster and many more stars will take the stage to hand out awards.

With this many talented musicians packed into one room, there's sure to be plenty of jaw-dropping moments that we don't see on TV. E! News has got you covered so you know what's happening when the cameras are rolling and when they aren't.

Stay tuned!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Awards , Music , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek Opens Up About Surges of "Deep, Deep Sadness" During Cancer Battle

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

The Real Reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Unfollowed Prince William and Kate Middleton on Instagram

Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, 2014 MET Gala

8 Met Gala Couples We Wish Were Still Together

Harry Styles, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

See Harry Styles' Most Daring Looks Over the Years

Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood

Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes and More Must-See Summer Concerts

Rihanna, Met Gala

From Puff Sleeves to Papal: Revisit Rihanna's Unforgettable Met Gala Looks Through the Years

ACM Awards Best Dressed, Carrie Underwood

How Carrie Underwood Is "Figuring Out" Her New Normal as a Mother of Two

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.