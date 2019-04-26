Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie to Open 2019 Billboard Music Awards

YouTube/Vevo
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 6:09 AM
Taylor Swift and Brendon Urie are set to perform their new hit song "ME!" for the first time live at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!
On Wednesday, May 1, the superstar duo will hit the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to open the award show. This news comes just hours after Swift and Urie's collaboration was released to the world. At midnight on Friday, Swift kicked off her new musical era as she premiered the music video for "ME!" during a YouTube livestream event with her fans.
In less than 10 hours after its release, the video already has close to 30 million views.
While appearing on Thursday night's 2019 NFL Draft on ABC, Swift opened up to Robin Roberts about the meaning of the song.
"'ME!' is a song about embracing your individuality and really celebrating it and owning it," Swift explained. "I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads, and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves, not worse."
Be sure to tune in to NBC on May 1 to watch Swift and Urie perform their hit song!
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Billboard Music Awards special on Wednesday, May 1 starting at 6 p.m. followed by the 2019 Billboard Music Awards telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC!
