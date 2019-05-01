Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
We promise that you'll never find another like this opening number.
On Wednesday night, the 2019 Billboard Music Awards kicked off with a bang as Taylor Swift started the show with her very first televised performance of "ME!"
Joined by Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie, the pair immediately brought the audience inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena to its feet as their collaboration came to life.
"I promise that you'll never find another like... / Me-eh-eh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh," Taylor sang after bringing out a full-on marching band. "I'm the only one of me / Baby, that's the fun of me." She would later end the performance up in the sky alongside Brendon.
Less than a week ago, Taylor delighted "Swifties" with the release of her first single
from what is expected to be her upcoming album.
"This song is such a celebration and it's so playful," Taylor shared with Ryan Seacrest during an interview with On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. "What I wanted was to make people happy about themselves because I think right now everyone literally is so neurotic and insecure and anxious about things, you know? … I think there should be like a way for us to have a song stuck in our heads that reinforces the fact that we're individuals, we're different and obviously there are a lot of songs about ‘I'm special,' but I hadn't heard one recently that was about I'm special because of who I am."
Clearly the fans are enjoying it.
Thanks to 65.2 million views, Taylor smashed multiple YouTube records with the premiere of her music video for "ME!" She now holds the all-time leading female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video on YouTube.
And for those who may not have had the opportunity to see Taylor live in Las Vegas, there's still hope.
The Grammy winner is expected to perform at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango June 1 in Southern California. Freeform will exclusively broadcast a 90-minute television special on June 7 at 8 p.m. In addition, LiveXLive will livestream the concert exclusively for fans nationwide on their website.
In other words, there's much more Taylor to come!
