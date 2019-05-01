Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 1, 2019 6:15 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp
The "J Sisters" were living their best lives at tonight's 2019 Billboard Music Awards.
Yes, we're talking about Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, the significant others of Jonas Brothers members Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, respectively. So when the newly reunited boy band took the stage inside the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, all eyes were on the stunning trio.
As soon as the group broke out into a rendition of Nick's solo hit "Jealous," cameras caught the girls moving and grooving in the front row. And no surprise here, but Priyanka, Sophia and Danielle knew every word to DNCE's "Cake By the Ocean."
Perhaps the most swoon-worthy moment came courtesy of newlyweds Nick and Priyanka, who shared a sweet kiss as they ascended the stage's steps to perform "Sucker."
We're not blushing, you are!
Ahead of tonight's festivities, the Jonas Brothers spoke with E! exclusively about working with their leading ladies for the "Sucker" music video.
NBC
"It was a blast. It was the easiest day of work because there was no like hello, nice to meet you," Joe explained to us. "We're literally with our best friend… It was the best music video I think we could have ever wished for."
For more from our interview with the JoBros, check out the full video below!
