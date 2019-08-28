Since her heartbreaking, premature death in 2012, Whitney Houston's life has been examined from every angle.

In those first days after she was discovered face down in a hotel bathroom seven years ago, on Feb. 11, 2012, countless obituaries were written, reflecting on the legacy of the 48-year-old musical icon, her brilliant, unmatched voice and the enumerable hardships she faced.

Then came the postmortem discoveries: Former husband Bobby Brown claimed in an interview "both of us cheated on each other," and said in his 2016 memoir, Every Little Step, that they had tasked a nanny to care for daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in another wing of the house while they got high. Rumors surfaced about Whitney's too-close relationship with friend and assistant-turned-creative director Robyn Crawford and the 2017 documentary Whitney: Can I Be Me alleged a bodyguard was fired after filing a detailed report of the singer's drug use.

And, of course, there was a new rush of articles in 2015 when, in an eerie twist, Whitney's only child, then-21-year-old Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in much the same state as her mom, passing away six months later without ever regaining consciousness.