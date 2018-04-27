Roadside Attractions reminded fans just how much they miss Whitney Houston on Friday when it debuted its new trailer for the documentary Whitney.

The clip opens with the late singer's hit "I Have Nothing" playing in the background. As the trailer progresses, viewers see clips of Whitney's family members, including her mother, Cissy Houston, and her brothers, Gary and Michael. They also see her co-star from The Bodyguard Kevin Costner and music mogul Clive Davis. Her husband Bobby Brown makes an appearance, as well.

"You have three places to sing from—heart, minds, guts," Cissy says at one point. "She learned them all."