Kim Kardashian Is Sending Valentine's Day Gifts to Her Famous "Haters"

Kim Kardashian has got a list of names too, and to them, she says, smell you later.

In honor of the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is sending her "lovers" and "haters" one of her new limited edition KIMOJI Heart fragrances. The collection launched on Thursday. The fragrances come in large Sweethearts-like bottles, which Kim sent out in larger heart-shaped packages made of chocolate.

Kim posted on her Instagram Stories feed a video of Post-It notes containing the names of the recipients.

The list includes Blac Chyna—her brother Rob Kardashian's ex, Lindsay Lohan—a former party pal with whom she recently traded sarcastic barbs online, Bette Midler, Chloe Grace Moretz and Piers Mogan—both of whom criticized the reality star in 2016 for sharing a nude selfie, Pink— who also seemingly took a potshot at her, Sarah Michelle Gellar—who expressed disapproval over Kim and now-husband Kanye West's Vogue cover in 2014, Naya Rivera—who slammed Kim over her racy 2014 Paper magazine cover, and Wendy Williams—who recently slammed Kim over other NSFW pics, and, of course, Taylor Swift, who has feuded with Kim and more notably, her husband Kanye West.