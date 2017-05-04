Taylor Swift Returns to Instagram After 2 Months But Remains MIA in Real Life: What's She Been Up To?

Taylor Swift is still nowhere to be found, although she did make a surprise return to Instagram Wednesday evening to help out her friends.
The singer shared a promotional post touting the band HAIM's newest single, "Want You Back," writing, "On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time." She included a screenshot of the song on a player, with the cursor paused at 0:13—an homage to the singer's lucky number.
Taylor, who dominated headlines in 2015 with the success of her 1989 album tour and in 2016 thanks to her highly publicized relationships with now-exes Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, has kept out of the spotlight in recent months.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Taylor was notably absent from the 2017 Met Gala this past week. The singer has attended the prestigious star-studded fashion event almost every year since 2008. At last year's gala, she had a dance-off with Tom, which first sparked romance rumors about the two and served as a kick-starter to their relationship, and later hung out with the HAIM sisters.
Tom is Taylor's most recent celebrity boyfriend. The singer, who is known for singing about breakups, and the British Thor actor went public with their romance last June, a month after the Met gala and two weeks after her split from Calvin was made public, when paparazzi photographed them kissing by the sea near the singer's home in Rhode Island.
The two soon met each other's families and Tom made a memorable splash at Taylor's annual star-studded Fourth of July party. It seemed for a while like their relationship was quite serious. The couple split in September.
TheImageDirect.com
In the couple of months following the breakup, Taylor continued her regular routine; she was often spotted out in New York City, where she has a home, appeared at the 2016 CMA Awards and also performed a few concerts. She was last photographed in February, when she performed at the 2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic in Houston.
She also underwent a personal scare: In March, she obtained a protection order against a man arrested for burglary, stalking and trespassing at her New York City apartment at least four times.
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for DIRECTV
There is much speculation that Taylor has been laying low to concentrate on working on a new album. In March, one of her many BFFs, Ed Sheeran, said in a BBC News interview that "Taylor isn't going to be releasing until probably the end of this year—Christmas is the smartest time to release because that's when everyone buys records."
Taylor's most recent single, released in late January, is her and Zayn Malik's duet "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Days after its release, she posted on YouTube a candid video of her and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid lip-syncing the song, marking her most recent candid post.
Taylor told Vogue last year that she decided that "after the past year, with all of the unbelievable things that happened," she would going to live life " a little bit without the pressure on myself to create something."
"I'm always going to be writing songs," she said. "The thing is, with me, I could very well come up with three things in the next two weeks and then jump back into the studio, and all of a sudden the next record is started. That's an option, too."
She said she "would really like to take a little time to learn things."
Examples: to "to be a well-rounded person who can make a good drink" and "to be able to save somebody if they're drowning."