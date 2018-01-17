Condé Nast is partnering with Time's Up and eBay to auction off gowns and tuxedos worn by celebrities at the 2018 Golden Globes. All proceeds will benefit the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund—an organization that helps individuals who've experienced sexual misconduct find legal representation.

The organizations announced the news on Wednesday.

From Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, shoppers can visit ebay.com/timesup to bid on gowns worn by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gal Gadot, Elizabeth Moss, Emma Watson, Viola Davis, Salma Hayek and more. Shoppers can also bid on tuxedos worn by Hugh Jackman, Jude Law, Neil Patrick Harris, Seth Meyers and Daniel Kaluuya. All of the items have been donated by the designers.

In addition, those who donate a minimum of $25 can enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win a dress worn by Mandy Moore , Madeline Brewer or Claire Foy.