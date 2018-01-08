Meryl Streep, who used the Globes last year as a platform for speaking out against bullying and discrimination, as well as to tout the importance of the arts in making sure necessary stories get told, proudly shared her evening this year with Ai-jen Poo, the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign.

"I hope people see the momentum and the energy and the fact that we're uniting across all industries and all communities standing together saying we all deserve work places where we're safe and our work is valued and we can live and work with dignity," Poo told E! News about her thoughts on the potential impact of the Time's Up movement, which is seeking to improve women's working conditions in every industry, but especially the ones that don't usually get much attention. "That's the future, and we have momentum, and we want to say to everyone that they should join us. This is a movement where there's space for everyone and there's a role for everyone."

Poo, a 2014 MacArthur Fellow and one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2010, was volunteering in shelters for victims of domestic violence while she was a student at Columbia University, helping battered women get their lives back together after escaping abusive situations. She started organizing domestic workers to fight for better, more equal treatment in 1998.

"Sometimes when we look at our society we can tell the most about where we're heading and the most about which strategies will work to shape the future by looking at the parts of society that are least visible and least recognized," Poo told NBC News' "In Plain Sight" in 2014. "What we find in these parts of society is that they are often ahead of their time."

After she was awarded the MacArthur Genius Grant, which comes with a $625,000 prize, she planned to simply expand her work in hopes of reaching more women. She told the Washington Post in 2014, "I hope to use this grant not only to continue the work on behalf of domestic workers, but also to create a broad-based coalition and build a more caring community than we have now."