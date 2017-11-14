Let's take a look at all of the secret celebrity weddings below!

From Margot Robbie to Adele , these celebs were able to keep their weddings out of the public eye for a period of time.

In celebration of Sparks, we're taking a look back in time at all of the celebs who've tied the knot on the down low.

On Tuesday, Jordin Sparks announced that she's married to Dana Isaiah and she's pregnant! The couple eloped in Hawaii and now they're expecting their first child together.

Earl Gibson III/WireImage



Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah The singer and actress announced on Nov. 14 that she's married to Dana Isaiah and she's pregnant! The couple eloped while on vacation in Hawaii.

Richard Young/Rex/REX USA



Adele & Simon Konecki This wedding was so mysterious that no one really knows when it took place, but the songstress confirmed their marriage when she referred to Konecki as her husband at the 2017 Grammys.

Splash News



Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley They got hitched! The Suicide Squad star and her director love tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay in December 2016.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images



Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson The two tied the knot back in June of 2016, weeks before the professional swimmer's final Olympic Games.

Blayze / Splash News



Joel Kinnaman & Cleo Wattenstrom After dating less than two years, Joel announced he was married during a taping of The Talk. When a co-host referred to Cleo as his "girlfriend," he quickly said, "wife."

Jason Merritt/Getty Images



Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston It finally happened! Jen and Justin wed during a secret ceremony on Aug. 5 at their home in L.A.

Getty Images



Anthony Mackie & Sheletta Chapital The longtime lovers secretly tied the knot in December 2014 in Punta Cana.

Jesse Grant/WireImage



Barry Manilow & Garry Kief The 71-year-old crooner married his longtime manager (far left) and kept the nuptials a secret for over a year!

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage



Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser The former Gilmore Girls actress and the Mad Men actor said "I do," in a top-secret ceremony held earlier this summer in California.

FameFlynet/AKM-GSI



Naya Rivera & Ryan Dorsey Three months after the Glee star ended her engagement to Big Sean, she secretly tied the knot with her new beau in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Variety



Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego The couple secretly wed in July 2013 outside of London.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions



Leighton Meester & Adam Brody The TV stars have always been secretive about their relationship so it's no surprise their wedding ceremony was also a hush-hush affair.

Chowen Photography



Savannah Guthrie & Mike Feldman The Today show host surprised fans by getting married and announcing she's pregnant in March 2014!

Larry Busacca/Getty Images



Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Surprise! It wasn't until a few days after this couple wed in Sept. 2012 in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. that local residents stated spilling the beans about their super-secret ceremony. To this day, we still don't know what Lively's dress looks like!

Raef-Ramirez/AKM-GSI



Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin The duo wed quietly in December 2003 (without any family members in attendance) and kept their marriage a secret for several romantic weeks. They separated in March 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

Courtesy of Michael Ealy



Michael Ealy & Khatira Rafiqzada The Think Like a Man actor quietly married his longtime girlfriend Khatira Rafiqzada back in October 2012, two months before news of their nuptials broke.

BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM



Penélope Cruz & Javier Bardem The Oscar-winners tied the knot in July 2010 in The Bahamas and kept their nuptials a secret from the press for several sneaky weeks.

David Keeler/Online, USA



Janet Jackson & Rene Elizondo Talk about a big secret! The couple were married (unbeknownst to the public) for nearly a decade before Elizondo filed for divorce, confirming they were long-time husband and wife.

ZumaPress.com, Nancy Kaszerman/ZumaPress.com



Kenny Chesney & Renee Zellweger In 2005, the Oscar winner shocked everyone by swapping vows with the country musician during a sunset beach ceremony on St. John in the Virgin Islands. However, they split just four months later.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage



Bob Dylan & Carol Dennis We didn't learn of the "Tambourine Man" and his backup singer's wedding until 10 years after their marriage had ended!

