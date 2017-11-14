Earl Gibson III/WireImage
Celebrities are pretty good at hiding major secrets—like that they're married!
On Tuesday, Jordin Sparks announced that she's married to Dana Isaiah and she's pregnant! The couple eloped in Hawaii and now they're expecting their first child together.
In celebration of Sparks, we're taking a look back in time at all of the celebs who've tied the knot on the down low.
From Margot Robbie to Adele, these celebs were able to keep their weddings out of the public eye for a period of time.
Let's take a look at all of the secret celebrity weddings below!
Jordin Sparks & Dana Isaiah
The singer and actress announced on Nov. 14 that she's married to Dana Isaiah and she's pregnant! The couple eloped while on vacation in Hawaii.
Adele & Simon Konecki
This wedding was so mysterious that no one really knows when it took place, but the songstress confirmed their marriage when she referred to Konecki as her husband at the 2017 Grammys.
Margot Robbie & Tom Ackerley
They got hitched! The Suicide Squad star and her director love tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay in December 2016.
Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson
The two tied the knot back in June of 2016, weeks before the professional swimmer's final Olympic Games.
Joel Kinnaman & Cleo Wattenstrom
After dating less than two years, Joel announced he was married during a taping of The Talk. When a co-host referred to Cleo as his "girlfriend," he quickly said, "wife."
Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston
It finally happened! Jen and Justin wed during a secret ceremony on Aug. 5 at their home in L.A.
Anthony Mackie & Sheletta Chapital
The longtime lovers secretly tied the knot in December 2014 in Punta Cana.
Barry Manilow & Garry Kief
The 71-year-old crooner married his longtime manager (far left) and kept the nuptials a secret for over a year!
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie
While fans knew of their long engagement, Brangelina surprised everyone when they wed on Aug. 23, 2014 at their home Chateau Miraval, France. News of their nuptials didn't break until five days later. However, the couple called it quits in Sept. 2016.
Alexis Bledel & Vincent Kartheiser
The former Gilmore Girls actress and the Mad Men actor said "I do," in a top-secret ceremony held earlier this summer in California.
Naya Rivera & Ryan Dorsey
Three months after the Glee star ended her engagement to Big Sean, she secretly tied the knot with her new beau in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Zoe Saldana & Marco Perego
The couple secretly wed in July 2013 outside of London.
Leighton Meester & Adam Brody
The TV stars have always been secretive about their relationship so it's no surprise their wedding ceremony was also a hush-hush affair.
Savannah Guthrie & Mike Feldman
The Today show host surprised fans by getting married and announcing she's pregnant in March 2014!
Stacy Keibler & Jared Pobre
The couple surprised everyone by getting hitched in a secret ceremony in Mexico in March 2014.
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
Surprise! It wasn't until a few days after this couple wed in Sept. 2012 in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. that local residents stated spilling the beans about their super-secret ceremony. To this day, we still don't know what Lively's dress looks like!
Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin
The duo wed quietly in December 2003 (without any family members in attendance) and kept their marriage a secret for several romantic weeks. They separated in March 2014 and finalized their divorce in 2016.
Michael Ealy & Khatira Rafiqzada
The Think Like a Man actor quietly married his longtime girlfriend Khatira Rafiqzada back in October 2012, two months before news of their nuptials broke.
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon
While E! broke the couple's big wedding news just a day after the Bahamian ceremony, details of their surprise wedding were kept under wraps for a lot longer. The couple split in Dec. 2014.
Penélope Cruz & Javier Bardem
The Oscar-winners tied the knot in July 2010 in The Bahamas and kept their nuptials a secret from the press for several sneaky weeks.
Janet Jackson & Rene Elizondo
Talk about a big secret! The couple were married (unbeknownst to the public) for nearly a decade before Elizondo filed for divorce, confirming they were long-time husband and wife.
Kenny Chesney & Renee Zellweger
In 2005, the Oscar winner shocked everyone by swapping vows with the country musician during a sunset beach ceremony on St. John in the Virgin Islands. However, they split just four months later.
Bob Dylan & Carol Dennis
We didn't learn of the "Tambourine Man" and his backup singer's wedding until 10 years after their marriage had ended!
Mike Myers & Kelly Tisdale
The couple were married for five months before news of their marriage broke in March 2011.
Howard Hughes & Terry Moore
Get this! According to Moore, the Aviator man married her in 1949, and, despite all his (and her) subsequent marriages, stayed married to her until his 1976 death. Moore's account was later contested in court.
