Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Congratulations are in order! Prince Williamand Kate Middletonare celebrating one special anniversary.
Six years ago today, the entire world watched as the beloved couple tied the knot during an extravagant ceremony fit, well, for British royalty. From the VIP-only guest list to Kate's 8-carat sapphire ring courtesy of one Princess Dianaand their 6 a.m. post-reception breakfast, there's good reason Kate and Will's nuptials is considered the "Wedding of the Century."
So much has changed since the stunning brunette from the small village of Bucklebury, dressed in a custom Alexander McQueen gown, walked down the aisle to become the Duchess of Cambridge and yet, it feels like barely any time has passed at all.
We're breaking down all those changes, plus what remains the same and everything that could shift for the royals below:
What's Different:
Since their 2011 "I do's," we've seen the royal family grow by two! Middleton sparked widespread baby fever when she gave birth to the couple's first child, Prince George, in 2013, and then again to Princess Charlottetwo years later. The adorable brother-sister duo stole our hearts in no time at all, and has many Royal fanatics wondering: When can we expect round three of the "Great Kate Wait?"
TOBY MELVILLE/AFP/Getty Images
Philanthropy remains the cornerstone of the lovebird's professional endeavors, but it's the openness and vulnerability in which they approach their duties that has really seen an evolution since Middleton made her official royal debut alongside former President Barack Obamaand Michelle Obama.
Continuing to rid mental health stigmas as co-founders of the Heads Together campaign, Kate, Will and Prince Harry have shed light on their private struggles for the betterment of Britain. From Middleton discussing motherhood's most isolating moments, to Harry opening up about the painful grieving process he endured after the death of his mother, Buckingham Palace feels a little less buttoned-up these days—for the better.
Luke MacGregor - WPA Pool/Getty Images
What's the Same:
It's hard to believe a whopping 16 years have passed since Prince William first locked eyed with Kate while studying at the University of St. Andrews, especially because the most notable constant between the pair is their love for one another.
Their cutest moments together run aplenty, and they've discovered the key to a successful marriage by never shying away from publicly teasing each other. Soulmates? Of course. But best friends? Absolutely.
Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images
What's About to Change:
Major life changes are right around the corner for the royal family, but if anyone is prepared, it's Prince William and his ladylove. Kate is gearing little sis Pippa Middleton up for her big wedding to James Matthewson May 20, and even Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a special role!
Only time will tell if Prince Harry decides to take his relationship with Meghan Markle to the next level, but pop culture lovers can rest assured the redhead has his family's full support.
And remember that little 'ol scandal involving Will's boys' trip to Switzerland? Expect far less of those, and in his own words, "I've gotten into enough trouble with my dancing recently, so it's kind of best to keep away from that."
Enjoy the anniversary celebration, you two!