If you've ever wondered how many times a shocking, notorious crime can be written about, dramatized or otherwise delved into years—and sometimes decades—after the fact, the answer is...

Still to be determined. We certainly haven't reached capacity yet. In fact, mass interest in grisly murders and convoluted crimes has shown no sign of slowing down, let alone peaking. The true crime renaissance remains in full bloom, and everywhere you look, those who tell stories for a living—whether true or made up—are taking their cues from the real-life annals of justice (and injustice, for that matter).

Ask around and you may be surprised to find out how many people count ID as their guilty-pleasure favorite network. Oxygen is planning to re-brand with a focus on crime-themed programming this summer. If 2015 was the year of Serial, Making a Murderer and The Jinx, and 2016 was the year of O.J. Simpson and JonBenét Ramsey, so 2017 is planning on being the year of Erik and Lyle Menendez and Tupac and Biggie (and more JonBenét).

And you can bet 2018 will be the year of Gianni Versace, once the third installment of Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story premieres.