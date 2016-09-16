Karl Merton Ferron/TNS via ZUMA Wire
by Bruna Nessif | Fri., Sep. 16, 2016 2:55 PM
Karl Merton Ferron/TNS via ZUMA Wire
Serial fans everywhere were in a flurry of excitement over the news that season one's subject Adnan Syed was granted a new trial a few months ago, however, it seems his legal team is facing yet another hurdle.
Syed's attorneys filed court documents and issued a public statement urging the judge to dismiss prosecutor's claims to deny Syed's retrial, despite already ruling for a new trial back in June.
"If the State's case against Syed is so strong—as they claim it to be—the State should retry the case," Syed's lead attorney, Justin Brown, said in a statement. "Give Syed a fair trial and let a jury decide."
"My client has spent more than 17 years in prison based on an unconstitutional conviction for a crime he did not commit. The last thing this case needs right now is more delay."
This comes shortly after two of Syed's former classmates came forward to dispute his key alibi witness, Asia McClain.
The Baltimore Sun reported last month that the former students of Woodlawn High School (whose identities have not been disclosed) reached out to the Attorney General's office to claim in a new court filing that McClain told them she would "make up a lie" in order to prove that Adnan was innocent.
Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah released the following statement to the Sun in response to the latest development in the new trial:
"The State submits that supplementing the record with affidavits that directly undermine McClain's truthfulness would reinforce the grounds for denying Syed's petition and would provide the post-conviction court an opportunity, with a more complete record, to resolve the McClain-alibi contention as a matter of law."
As for the latest filing from Syed's legal camp, the Director of Communications at Maryland Office of the Attorney General has no comment.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?