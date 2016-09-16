Serial Subject Adnan Syed's Lawyers Slam Delay in New Murder Trial

  • By
    &

by Bruna Nessif | Fri., Sep. 16, 2016 2:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Adnan Syed, True Crime

Karl Merton Ferron/TNS via ZUMA Wire

Serial fans everywhere were in a flurry of excitement over the news that season one's subject Adnan Syed was granted a new trial a few months ago, however, it seems his legal team is facing yet another hurdle.

Syed's attorneys filed court documents and issued a public statement urging the judge to dismiss prosecutor's claims to deny Syed's retrial, despite already ruling for a new trial back in June.

"If the State's case against Syed is so strong—as they claim it to be—the State should retry the case," Syed's lead attorney, Justin Brown, said in a statement. "Give Syed a fair trial and let a jury decide."

"My client has spent more than 17 years in prison based on an unconstitutional conviction for a crime he did not commit. The last thing this case needs right now is more delay."

Photos

Court Appearances

This comes shortly after two of Syed's former classmates came forward to dispute his key alibi witness, Asia McClain.

The Baltimore Sun reported last month that the former students of Woodlawn High School (whose identities have not been disclosed) reached out to the Attorney General's office to claim in a new court filing that McClain told them she would "make up a lie" in order to prove that Adnan was innocent.

Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah released the following statement to the Sun in response to the latest development in the new trial:

"The State submits that supplementing the record with affidavits that directly undermine McClain's truthfulness would reinforce the grounds for denying Syed's petition and would provide the post-conviction court an opportunity, with a more complete record, to resolve the McClain-alibi contention as a matter of law."

As for the latest filing from Syed's legal camp, the ‎Director of Communications at Maryland Office of the Attorney General has no comment.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serial , Top Stories , Legal , Adnan Syed , True Crime
Latest News
Danny Roberts

The Real World's Danny Roberts Gets Candid About Living With HIV

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

Sneak Peek: Catherine Hardwicke Recalls "Twilight" Casting

Ariana Grande, Mean Girls

So Fetch! Ariana Grande Teases a Mean Girls and Legally Blonde-Inspired Music Video

Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Her Silence on Shawn Booth Split

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, Instagram

Mandy Moore Performing at Her Wedding Reception Is Bride Goals

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.