Serial fans everywhere were in a flurry of excitement over the news that season one's subject Adnan Syed was granted a new trial a few months ago, however, it seems his legal team is facing yet another hurdle.

Syed's attorneys filed court documents and issued a public statement urging the judge to dismiss prosecutor's claims to deny Syed's retrial, despite already ruling for a new trial back in June.

"If the State's case against Syed is so strong—as they claim it to be—the State should retry the case," Syed's lead attorney, Justin Brown, said in a statement. "Give Syed a fair trial and let a jury decide."

"My client has spent more than 17 years in prison based on an unconstitutional conviction for a crime he did not commit. The last thing this case needs right now is more delay."