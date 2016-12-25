How JonBenét Ramsey's Murder Changed Pop Culture Forever

Exactly 20 years ago today, JonBenét Ramsey's parents saw their little girl alive one last time.

Nearly eight hours after Patsy Ramsey claimed she discovered a lengthy, handwritten ransom note that catalyzed the chilling 911 call alerting authorities to the 6-year-old's disappearance, JonBenét's body was found in the basement of the family's Boulder, Colo. home—asphyxiated and her skull fractured.

There was no need for John Ramsey to withdraw $118,000 from his bank account, as the alleged kidnappers requested for the safe return of his daughter. There was no need for her father to rest up for the "exhausting" money delivery, as the note recommended.

JonBenét was dead, and the entire world refused to look away.

Even two decades after the Ramsey family buried their only daughter, the public's insatiable thirst for the case has yet to be quenched. It's perplexing, when thousands of children lose their lives to these senseless acts ever year, how JonBenét's story still resonates as one of the most notorious murder cases in history.