Casting JonBenét Trailer Reveals Netflix's Take on the 20-Year-Old Murder

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 24, 2017 6:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Casting JonBenet

Netflix

The entertainment world isn't quite done with JonBenét Ramsey. After various specials, including ones on CBS and Investigation Discovery and a Lifetime movie, Netflix is coming out with Casting JonBenét.

The hybrid documentary from director Kitty Green is billed as a "stylized exploration of the world's most sensation child-murder case." Ramesy was found murdered in her home on December 26, 1996 and speculation swirled around her family, John, Patsy and Burke Ramsey.

Casting JonBenét features local actors auditioning for the key roles of the Ramsey family and those in the family's orbit while relaying their accounts of the murder. The actors will share their memories and experiences surrounding the young girl's death.

Photos

JonBenét Ramsey's Pageant Portraits

After The Case Of: JonBenét Ramsey on CBS, Burke Ramsey filed a $750 million defamation lawsuit. Experts on the miniseries, including Dr. Werner Spitz, theorized it was possible that Burke killed his sister and his parents helped cover up the crime. In response to the lawsuit, CBS said it "stands by the broadcast and will do so in court."

Burke Ramsey appeared on Dr. Phil in September and responded to theories he killed his sister. In response to chatter that he seemed "unbothered" by his sister's death while conversing with detectives, Burke said, "Yeah, well, I can tell you I was very emotional with the attorneys. I would just randomly cry out of nowhere. I guess it's a combination of sitting in there with this weird guy that I never talked to before and asking me all of these personal questions, it's a combination of that and just kind of...at some point you have to move on. I'm not saying I moved on then. It might have been kind of the other end. I didn't really get it. You have to stop crying at some point, I guess."

Casting JonBenét premieres on Netflix on Friday, April 28.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ JonBenét Ramsey , Netflix , TV , Top Stories , Movies , True Crime
Latest News

Michael Angarano Cries Watching "This Is Us" Just Like You

"Bachelor" Promo Makes Show All About Colton Underwood's Virginity

Dirty John

Meet the Real People at the Center of Dirty John

Dancing With the Stars, Bobby Bones

Is It Time for Dancing With the Stars to Take a Break?

"Dirty John's" Real-Life Victim Speaks Out

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Stars' Memorable True Crime Roles on TV

Law and Order: SVU

Law & Order Franchise's Best Ripped-From-the-Headlines Episodes

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.