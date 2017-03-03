Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take the Caribbean!
The two lovebirds met up in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Thursday after taking separate flights. It appears Harry brought Meghan as his date to his best friend Tom Inskip's wedding to Lara Hughes-Young this weekend, which gave the Suits actress a chance to get to know her beau's inner circle just a bit better.
The couple was photographed looking quite happy together while enjoying a conversation at their assigned table. Meghan looked chic and glowing in a navy, floral maxi dress, while the red-headed royal opted for a white shirt and dark slacks.
Harry and Tom have been friends since they were students at Eton College boarding school. Tom was reportedly present when the prince was famously photographed naked and standing in front of a nude woman inside a hotel suite in Las Vegas. Grainy photos leaked online and marked one of the biggest scandals for Harry, then known for his love of partying.
Meanwhile, Kensington Palace confirmed Harry and Meghan's relationship last November.
The two have spent time together in various places around the world. Markle has visited Harry in London and he has spent time with her in Toronto, where she films Suits. In January, they took a trip to Norway, where they enjoyed whale-watching in the remote town of Tromso and spent the night under the Aurora Borealis.
"Harry is truly in love," a source told E! News in January. "They're very serious."
The insider added that people close to Harry and Meghan wouldn't be surprised if there will be an engagement announcement later this year.
Harry had last visited Jamaica, alone, in 2012. Markle has been to the country before as well; She married Trevor Engelson there in 2011. They divorced two years later.