Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Welcome to the world of celebrity divorces. Inherently messy? Yes, but it certainly doesn't have to be that way.
Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa's divorce is the latest celeb split to play out in the public eye, and from the appearance of their latest interviews, things seem far from peachy both in front of and behind the cameras. For starters, by talking to separate, and most importantly competing, morning shows during segments aired on the same exact day, Flip or Flop fanatics see anything but a former couple committed to a drama-free break up.
Yes, their points of view are similar ("Our primary focus is and always will be our kids," Christina told GMA; meanwhile, Tarek shared with Today, "The No. 1 goal is to co-parent our children."), but remaining united amidst rampant tabloid speculation is especially pivotal, especially when a hit TV show based on their seemingly picture perfect marriage is on the line.
So when joint appearances aren't enough to convince fans everything is coming up roses between Tarek and Christina, let's take at five lessons the exes can learn from stars who did the whole divorce thing right:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1
1. Kids Must Remain the No. 1 Priority
After Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their "difficult decision to divorce" in June 2015, the A-list actors made it their mission to keep the peace for the sake of their three children. From living on the same Los Angeles property to vacationing overseas together and keeping their little ones at the forefront of every public admission about the other, Ben and Jen understand what it means to raise a "modern family" of their own.
"Regardless of their relationship with each other, they will always protect the kids and spend time together for them," a source recently told E! News exclusively. "Their goals remain the same."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for J/P Haitian Relief Organization
2. Maintain a United Front:
One of the first steps in navigating the choppy waters of divorce in Hollywood? It's simple: Get ahead of claims painting the relationship in a negative light and release a joint statement. The El Moussas announced their separation only amidst reports of a police-involved incident surfacing last December, six months after police responded to "call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun" at their home.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin mastered this move, taking to the lifestyle guru's Goop website with their infamous "Conscious Uncoupling" statement. Hours later, the Coldplayfrontman and Gywneth popped up in the Bahamas with their kids. Semblance of privacy and amicable relations, guaranteed.
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for Global Green
3. If You Don't Have Anything Nice to Say...:
If we learned one thing from kindergarten, it's if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all. Better yet, any and all words spoken publicly about your former spouse should be nothing but glowing. Avoid airing any dirty laundry; it's not a good look.
After calling it quits on their three-year marriage in 2013, any time Orlando Bloom or Miranda Kerr discuss co-parenting with each other, it's nothing but flowers and rainbows. Likewise, an insider told us the model and actor are "cool with each other," and Bloom respects Kerr's engagement to Evan Spiegel. "Orlando knows that Evan treats [their son] Flynn well so that's all that matters to him," our source shared.
As for the Aussie beauty, a source told E! News, "She has no anger towards Orlando for dating Katy [Perry]. Orlando and Kerr communicate well about their son's well-being."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
4. It Is Possible to Work Together:
One of the major questions still remaining in the HGTV stars' fallout is the fate of Flip or Flop. As E! News previously reported, there are still episodes that will be filmed in 2017 in order to fulfill contractual obligations. And while Christina and Tarek have both voiced wanting to continue shooting the home improvement series, we direct them to Courteney Cox and David Arquette for some sage advice.
Even after their 2010 separation, the Friends alum and her ex-hubby continued to run their joint business venture, Coquette Productions. Additionally, Courteney enlisted David to guest star on Cougar Town and attended tapings of Dancing With the Stars to cheer the actor on from the front row. Case in point: Leave the drama at the door.
Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios
5. Get to Know the New S.O.'s:
Both members of the El Moussa have gone public with new love interests, with Christina dating contractor Gary Anderson and Tarek stepping out for dinner with a mystery blond. In order to maintain healthy post-split relations, open lines of communication are key and that means meeting the new significant other.
Take Michael Sheenand Kate Beckinsalefor example, who after calling it quits with the actor, buddied up to his new girlfriend, Sarah Silverman. Kate is so close to the comedienne that they hang out sans Michael, and also gushed to E! News' Marc Malkin, "I love her. I love her. I love her. I am so glad Michael found her so I don't have to spend the rest of my life looking for her!"