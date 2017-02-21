Welcome to the world of celebrity divorces. Inherently messy? Yes, but it certainly doesn't have to be that way.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina El Moussa's divorce is the latest celeb split to play out in the public eye, and from the appearance of their latest interviews, things seem far from peachy both in front of and behind the cameras. For starters, by talking to separate, and most importantly competing, morning shows during segments aired on the same exact day, Flip or Flop fanatics see anything but a former couple committed to a drama-free break up.

Yes, their points of view are similar ("Our primary focus is and always will be our kids," Christina told GMA; meanwhile, Tarek shared with Today, "The No. 1 goal is to co-parent our children."), but remaining united amidst rampant tabloid speculation is especially pivotal, especially when a hit TV show based on their seemingly picture perfect marriage is on the line.

So when joint appearances aren't enough to convince fans everything is coming up roses between Tarek and Christina, let's take at five lessons the exes can learn from stars who did the whole divorce thing right: