What 2016 lacked in happiness and civility, it made up for with heated emotions and a still-ongoing war of words.

Social media really seemed to come into its miserable own in 2016, serving as a watering hole where the worst in people go daily to pass judgment and poke holes in each other's wit balloons.

But though the Internet continues to offer up a new low at every turn, it at least has also been giving people a platform to fight back—against lies, against hate speech, against bullies of all kinds.

And for all of 2016's flaws and our regression into 140-character anarchy it was, strangely enough, a landmark year for body positivity and the increasing inclusion of a diverse array of shapes and sizes in the representation of women onscreen, in magazines, in advertisements, on the runway and beyond.