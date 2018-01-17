Best Dressed Stars Ever at the SAG Awards

Getty Images
Getty Images
Be prepared for celebs to show up and show out at the 2018 SAG Awards.
After the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards and the NAACP Image Awards, award season is in full swing. Yet Hollywood A-listers haven't even made it half way through their red carpet wardrobe. And, with the SAGs, Oscars and Grammy's ahead, we're sure many have saved their best looks.
The SAG Awards, in particular, offers a level of sophistication that's between the high-society Oscars and toned-down Critics' Choice Awards. Translation: While SAG dresses are fancy, they're still wearable.
Case in point: Viola Davis and Reese Witherspoon's SAG Awards cream-toned gowns (as seen above). While these designer looks will require an investment, you can easily rock these look at any upscale event.
Since these red carpet sensations (or their look-alikes) can make it into your closet, they're also easier to remember. Take a look at the 25 gowns that we can't forget below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Empire star showed both her sweet and daring sides with a sheer, princess-worthy Reem Acra gown.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Brie's Jason Wu gown shows the benefit of making things slightly off center.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
The Game of Thrones star showed the impact of a slip dress with this pale pink number by Charlie Brear.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The How to Get Away With Murder star's Vivienne Westwood gown is fit for a bride.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The Danish Girl beauty simply stunned in 2016 in this Louis Vuitton gown, which she later accessorized with a Best Supporting Actress trophy.
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Fairytale alert! Marion's 2008 Nina Ricci gown is a princess' daydream.
Article continues below
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Utter elegance from the Oscar winner in asymmetric Armani.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Ms. Moore's flawless style record speaks for itself, with another hit in this emerald beaded Givenchy gown.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Back in 2010, the blond beauty delivered one of the most polarizing SAG Awards looks of all time in a mustard-colored Jason Wu gown with a draped shoulder.
Article continues below
©Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Oh my gorgeous! Back at the 2011 show, SAG-nominated actress caused a jaw-dropping moment in a dramatic Alexander McQueen chiffon bustier gown with a stunning crimson print.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
This look is everything! Viola and Max Mara are a match made in designer heaven on the 2015 red carpet.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
In one of her best looks ever, Amanda stunned in a gorgeous in a deep midnight blue Zac Posen design with a bold Lorraine Schwartz pendant the 2013 awards show.
Article continues below
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Lupita's a style icon through and through, and this floral teal Gucci gown from the 2014 awards show is just further proof of that.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
The Brit actress was perfection in this blush Balenciaga.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
The star prooved that a long-sleeved dress can still ooze sex appeal with a sleek Pucci gown at the 2010 SAG Awards.
Article continues below
Ethan Miller/Getty Image
Hollywood or King's Landing, Natalie Dormer knows how to wear a gown and this Naeem Khan watercolor print at the 2015 show was no exception.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The TVD starlet stunned in hot pink Elie Saab for the 2013 award show.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Pile on the glam! The Golden Globe-winning star achieved red carpet perfection at the 2014 SAG Awards, turning heads in a deep blue Antonio Berardi gown with architectural interest.
Article continues below
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Ahhh. Naomi was breathtaking in a sparkling embroidered Marchesa gown in 2013.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
This enchanting Oscar de la Renta dress from the 2011 red carpet is much more than meets the eye—the blush halter gown is a meticulous crepe de chine design with head-to-toe caviar beaded embroidery.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
Ay caramba! The Modern Family actress is a vision in a sparkling Donna Karan Atelier with an enormous Amrapali necklace.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
The comedienne is all drama in a vibrant Oscar de la Renta design with ample floral texture at the 2011 SAG Awards.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
In gold lace and black mesh, January is cutting-edge gorgeous in a Carolina Herrera design back in 2011.
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
The statuesque star dazzled in an embellished gown by Vivienne Westwood featuring intricate beaded details and a provocative mesh layer in 2013. As for accessories, the actress wore magnificent Fred Leighton pendant earrings made of black enamel, diamonds and carved jade, as well as a sparkling diamond and platinum filigree ring.
Article continues below
Jeff Kravitz/WireImage
At the 2009 SAG Awards, the Slumdog Millionaire star looked enchanted in a periwinkle Marchesa gown.
RELATED ARTICLE: Best Beauty at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards
RELATED ARTICLE: Sarah Hyland Is a Glam Ballerina at 2018 Critics' Choice Awards