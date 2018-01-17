Best Dressed Stars Ever at the SAG Awards

by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Jan. 17, 2018 5:00 AM

ESC: Sag Awards Best Dressed Ever

Getty Images

Be prepared for celebs to show up and show out at the 2018 SAG Awards.

After the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards and the NAACP Image Awards, award season is in full swing. Yet Hollywood A-listers haven't even made it half way through their red carpet wardrobe. And, with the SAGs, Oscars and Grammy's ahead, we're sure many have saved their best looks. 

The SAG Awards, in particular, offers a level of sophistication that's between the high-society Oscars and toned-down Critics' Choice Awards. Translation: While SAG dresses are fancy, they're still wearable. 

Case in point: Viola Davis and Reese Witherspoon's SAG Awards cream-toned gowns (as seen above). While these designer looks will require an investment, you can easily rock these look at any upscale event.

Since these red carpet sensations (or their look-alikes) can make it into your closet, they're also easier to remember. Take a look at the 25 gowns that we can't forget below! 

ESC: Taraji P. Henson, 2017 SAG Awards, Best Dressed

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

The Empire star showed both her sweet and daring sides with a sheer, princess-worthy Reem Acra gown. 

Brie Larson, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brie Larson

Brie's Jason Wu gown shows the benefit of making things slightly off center.

Maisie Williams, Claire Foy, 2017 SAG Awards, Best Dressed, Not Arrivals

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Maisie Williams

The Game of Thrones star showed the impact of a slip dress with this pale pink number by Charlie Brear.

Viola Davis, 2017 SAG Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viola Davis

The How to Get Away With Murder star's Vivienne Westwood gown is fit for a bride.

Alicia Vikander, SAG Awards 2016, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Alicia Vikander

The Danish Girl beauty simply stunned in 2016 in this Louis Vuitton gown, which she later accessorized with a Best Supporting Actress trophy.

Marion Cotillard

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Marion Cotillard

Fairytale alert! Marion's 2008 Nina Ricci gown is a princess' daydream.

Reese Witherspoon, SAG Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Reese Witherspoon

Utter elegance from the Oscar winner in asymmetric Armani.

Julianne Moore, SAG Awards

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

Ms. Moore's flawless style record speaks for itself, with another hit in this emerald beaded Givenchy gown.

Diana Kruger

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

Back in 2010, the blond beauty delivered one of the most polarizing SAG Awards looks of all time in a mustard-colored Jason Wu gown with a draped shoulder.

Mila Kunis, SAG

©Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Mila Kunis

Oh my gorgeous! Back at the 2011 show, SAG-nominated actress caused a jaw-dropping moment in a dramatic Alexander McQueen chiffon bustier gown with a stunning crimson print.

Viola Davis, SAG Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Viola Davis

This look is everything! Viola and Max Mara are a match made in designer heaven on the 2015 red carpet.

Amanda Seyfried , SAG Arrivals

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Amanda Seyfried

In one of her best looks ever, Amanda stunned in a gorgeous in a deep midnight blue Zac Posen design with a bold Lorraine Schwartz pendant the 2013 awards show.

Lupita Nyong'o, SAG Awards

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita's a style icon through and through, and this floral teal Gucci gown from the 2014 awards show is just further proof of that.

Felicity Jones, SAG Awards, 2015

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

The Brit actress was perfection in this blush Balenciaga.

Kate Hudson

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

The star prooved that a long-sleeved dress can still ooze sex appeal with a sleek Pucci gown at the 2010 SAG Awards. 

Natalie Dormer, SAG Awards

Ethan Miller/Getty Image

Natalie Dormer

Hollywood or King's Landing, Natalie Dormer knows how to wear a gown and this Naeem Khan watercolor print at the 2015 show was no exception.

Nina Dobrev, SAG Arrivals, 2013

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev

The TVD starlet stunned in hot pink Elie Saab for the 2013 award show.

Amy Adams, SAG Awards

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Amy Adams

Pile on the glam! The Golden Globe-winning star achieved red carpet perfection at the 2014 SAG Awards, turning heads in a deep blue Antonio Berardi gown with architectural interest.

Naomi Watts, SAG Arrivals

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Naomi Watts

Ahhh. Naomi was breathtaking in a sparkling embroidered Marchesa gown in 2013.

Lea Michele, SAG Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lea Michel

This enchanting Oscar de la Renta dress from the 2011 red carpet is much more than meets the eye—the blush halter gown is a meticulous crepe de chine design with head-to-toe caviar beaded embroidery.

Sofia Vergara, SAG Awards

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Sofía Vergara

Ay caramba! The Modern Family actress is a vision in a sparkling Donna Karan Atelier with an enormous Amrapali necklace.

Tina Fey, SAG Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Tina Fey

The comedienne is all drama in a vibrant Oscar de la Renta design with ample floral texture at the 2011 SAG Awards.

January Jones

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

January Jones

In gold lace and black mesh, January is cutting-edge gorgeous in a Carolina Herrera design back in 2011.

Nicole Kidman, SAG Arrivals

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Nicole Kidman

The statuesque star dazzled in an embellished gown by Vivienne Westwood featuring intricate beaded details and a provocative mesh layer in 2013. As for accessories, the actress wore magnificent Fred Leighton pendant earrings made of black enamel, diamonds and carved jade, as well as a sparkling diamond and platinum filigree ring. 

Freida Pinto

Jeff Kravitz/WireImage

Freida Pinto

At the 2009 SAG Awards, the Slumdog Millionaire star looked enchanted in a periwinkle Marchesa gown.

