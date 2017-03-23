Lena Dunham, Julianne Hough and More Who've Opened Up About Endometriosis Battles: "You Don't Have to Ignore Pain"

Julianne Hough: The 28-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro-turned-judge was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2008 after she was rushed to a hospital with severe stomach cramps.

"It turned out I ruptured a cyst that was on my ovary," she wrote on her blog. "I didn't know but I have endometriosis. I've apparently had it for a long time because I've had this pain for about the last five years. It hasn't been as bad. Up till last week, I let it go and I was always too busy to get it checked out. But because it happened when I was on set, they made me go to the doctor."

"They want to clean out the cysts and take out my appendix, too, because later on it can be affected by the cysts," Hough wrote. "Endometriosis is a common thing for women. I was like, 'Thanks Mom for giving me my great life—and endometriosis.' I said that jokingly."

Hough later told E! News she had suffered in silence for five years before she was diagnosed.

"I didn't want this whole drama with, like, the cameras filming you," she said. "I kept going through the show and I was just kind of quiet, and through the show it just kept getting worse and worse."

"Right after the show, I came back and just curled up in a ball and I was just sobbing," Hough recalled. "And there were cameras, and I'm like, 'I love you guys, but I did not break my foot. This is something personal. Do not film this.'"

She said she thinks talking about her experience can help other girls and women.

"You don't have to ignore pain," she said.