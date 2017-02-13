The Agony and Ecstasy of Adele at the Grammys: No Artist Has Had More Epic Highs and Emotional Lows at One Award Show

The Grammys have always adored Adele, from the moment she stepped foot within their plush walls.

But despite a devotion that runs deep and a proven fidelity that so far has resulted in them being back in her arms by the end of the night, they haven't always treated her right.

As is the case with so many epic love affairs, Adele's relationship with music's biggest night has had her running the emotional gamut. Over the years on Grammys night she has experienced both the highest of highs as well as some simply awful moments—sometimes within just a few hours, if not minutes.

Seriously, has anyone ever traversed the peaks and valleys that Adele has in the course of her still young career?