Adele Sings Happy Birthday to Boyfriend Rich Paul on Stage at Las Vegas Residency

Adele helped her boyfriend Rich Paul celebrate 41.

The "Someone Like You" singer sang "Happy Birthday" to her boyfriend of a year and a half during her Dec. 16 Las Vegas residency concert at Caesar's Palace.

In a video posted to Twitter by @adelesdarling, the "Hello" singer, 34, said, "It's my boyfriend's birthday today, and I love him more than life itself. Can we wish him happy birthday?" She then led the audience in a spirited rendition of the song before breaking into a hearty laugh at the end of it. (Watch the video here.)

The pair went public with their romance in July 2021, sitting courtside at an NBA game, just a few months after her divorce from Simon Konecki became final.

The "Rolling in the Deep" singer had high praise for her sports agent partner over the summer. "I've never been in love like this," she told Elle in August. "I'm obsessed with him. I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."