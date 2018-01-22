The Tragedy of Heath Ledger's Death: Separating the Actor's Rich Legacy From His Dark Fate

Ten years later and Heath Ledger's death still brings up the same futile thoughts about what might've been.

About what sort of father he would have been, about whether he and Michelle Williams might have one day patched things up and, always and predominantly, about what sort of work he would've done.

Had he lived.

Ledger was only 28 when he died 10 years ago today, his body found in his bed by his housekeeper and a masseuse who came to his SoHo loft for an afternoon appointment, prompting both to check the bedroom after he failed to emerge.

The ensuing details were the stuff conspiracy theories are made of.