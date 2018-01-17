Time's Up and Condé Nast Auctioning Off 2018 Golden Globes Dresses Worn by Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek and More

Condé Nast is partnering with Time's Up and eBay to auction off gowns and tuxedos worn by celebrities at the 2018 Golden Globes. All proceeds will benefit the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund—an organization that helps individuals who've experienced sexual misconduct find legal representation.

The organizations announced the news on Wednesday.

From Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, shoppers can visit ebay.com/timesup to bid on gowns worn by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gal Gadot, Elizabeth Moss, Emma Watson, Viola Davis, Salma Hayek and more. Shoppers can also bid on tuxedos worn by Hugh Jackman, Jude Law, Neil Patrick Harris, Seth Meyers and Daniel Kaluuya. All of the items have been donated by the designers.

In addition, those who donate a minimum of $25 can enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win a dress worn by Mandy Moore , Madeline Brewer or Claire Foy.

"At Condé Nast, we've always believed in the importance of swift action to support meaningful social change," Anna Wintour, artistic director of Condé Nast and editor-in-chief of Vogue, said via a press release. "Through this auction powered by eBay, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we're hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year's historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the Time's Up initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct."

Many celebrities wore black to the Golden Globes as a symbol of solidarity and to raise awareness for the Time's Up movement—an initiative that promotes equality and safety in the workplace and fights against sexual harassment. In addition, several stars wore Time's Up pins and some walked the red carpet with activists.

"We're thrilled that actors and others in the entertainment industry are leading in this extraordinary way to end the scourge of workplace sexual harassment," Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women's Law Center, which administers the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, said via a press releas regarding the auction. "Each time they've stepped up they've inspired more attorneys to join the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund and more individuals to contribute."

To see all of the celebrities and designers donating their ensembles, check out the following list:

Armani – Laura Dern

Balenciaga  – Salma Hayek Pinault

Brandon Maxwell - Viola Davis

Brioni - Hugh Jackman

Calvin Klein - Sarah Paulson

Chanel Haute Couture – Caitriona Balfe

Chloe – Isabelle Huppert

Diane von Furstenberg – Madeline Brewer

Dior  – Michelle Pfeiffer and Elisabeth Moss

Dolce & Gabbana – Sarah Jessica Parker

Givenchy - Nicole Kidman

Gucci – Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Daniel Kaluuya

Louis Vuitton –Alicia Vikander, Michelle Williams, Emma Stone

Marc Jacobs – Tracee Ellis Ross

Monse - Maggie Gyllenhaal

Prabal Gurung – Issa Rae, Kerry Washington

Prada – Diane Kruger

Oscar de la Renta – Greta Gerwig

Ralph Lauren – Shailene Woodley

Ralph & Russo - Penelope Cruz

Ronald Van Den Kemp - Emma Watson

Rosie Assoulin – Mandy Moore

Saint Laurent - Jude Law, Zoe Kravitz

Stella McCartney - Claire Foy

Tom Ford – Gal Gadot and Neil Patrick Harris

Valentino - Seth Meyers, Kate Hudson, Lily James

Vera Wang - Meryl Streep

Versace – Saorise Ronan

Zac Posen – Reese Witherspoon

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.

