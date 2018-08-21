Everything We Know About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Wedding

UPDATE: More details about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding have been revealed.

Let the wedding planning begin!

Ever since Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin in the Bahamas in July, fans have been excited to learn any and all details about the couple's journey to the altar. While the pair is spending most of their time celebrating their new relationship status with family and friends, E! News has learned that talk of the big day has already begun.

This past week, Justin and Hailey have been on the move, visiting extended family.

"Justin and Hailey have been making the rounds with both sides of their family members this past week," a source tells E! News. "They have been spending time in New York and Canada and have been meeting all of each other's extended family members. Hailey and Justin made their way to Canada to visit Justin's new baby sister and spend quality time with his siblings. Everyone loves Hailey and they have already welcomed her into the family with open arms."