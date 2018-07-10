Now this is the look of love!

Just days after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged in the Bahamas, the famous couple continued their romantic getaway with a morning boat ride.

In several pictures obtained exclusively by E! News, the Grammy winner and his leading lady were all smiles as they exited their latest mode of transportation at a marina.

Justin kept things casual with a bandanna, green stripped T-shirt, VOUS shorts from his Miami church and yellow sandals.

As for Hailey, she opted for a black tank-top, denim shorts and a white jacket wrapped around her waist. And for those looking for that special engagement ring, we got a good look at it as she stood close to her man.