It looks like Hailey Baldwin has the stamp of approval from her mother-in-law.

Sure, Justin Bieber's mom Pattie Mallette may "like everyone," like he famously sang in "Love Yourself," but it looks like the new Mrs. Bieber is at the top of her list.

The proof is in this new picture shared on Instagram. Mallette and the 22-year-old model posed for a selfie together, but the sweetest part? Check out the caption.

"What a gift!" Bieber's mama wrote of their snap together. It sounds like Mallette is definitely happy to have Baldwin in the family.