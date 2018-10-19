Hailey Baldwin is planning for her future as Mrs. Justin Bieber.

The model staked her claim to the name "Hailey Bieber" by filing to trademark the moniker on Oct. 10. It appears the model is intending on creating a clothing line under her married name since the purpose is listed as "clothing" in the application.

Just last month, the couple sparked rumors of an elopement after they were seen at a courthouse in New York City. A source told E! News the two A-listers took part in a marriage ceremony, however, Hailey denied they eloped in a since-deleted tweet. "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!," she wrote.

Since then, Hailey has opened up about her "incredible" husband in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Hailey said, "He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It's crazy to see what he does. I'm always blown away."